OSHA To Oversee Whistleblower Complaints Under New Laws​​​​​​​

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that the agency's Occupational Safety and Health Administration now oversees whistleblower complaints filed under two recently enacted laws, the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act. OSHA, which is housed within the DOL, will investigate individual complaints of retaliation for those that report suspected criminal antitrust violations or money-laundering related violations. OSHA's Whistleblower Protection Program enforces provisions found in more than 20 whistleblower statutes that protect employees from retaliation. "Until OSHA issues interim final rules, the agency will process whistleblower complaints related to these statutes using procedures under the Wendell H. Ford...

