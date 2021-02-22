DC Circ. Unlikely To Block Feds' Wild Horse Removal Plan

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- Conservationists' effort to block a federal plan to remove wild horses from public lands in Nevada is on thin ice after two D.C. Circuit judges said Monday they waited too long to challenge the government's strategy, which was mapped out more than a decade ago. U.S. Circuit Judges Douglas Ginsburg and David Tatel echoed the government's contention that the Cloud Foundation, Western Watersheds Project and a photographer — which are challenging the agency's 2018 decision to round up and relocate wild horses at the Caliente Herd Area Complex in Lincoln County Nevada — should have lodged the complaint soon after the agency...

