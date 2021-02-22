UK To Ditch Controversial EU Golf Buggy Motor Insurance Law

Law360, London (February 22, 2021, 12:37 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government said it will scrap a controversial European legal ruling, which would have introduced new insurance requirements for off-road vehicles such as golf buggies and mobility scooters. The Department for Transport said that Britain could "do away" with legal rules on insurance arising from a 2014 European Court of Justice judgment now that the country has left the European Union. The move will mean drivers in the U.K. will save an estimated £50 ($70) a year on their premiums, which have been added by insurers burdened with changes to the EU's Motor Insurance Directive. "We have always disagreed with...

