EU Adds Dominica, Drops Barbados From Tax Blacklist

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:54 AM EST) -- European Union countries have dropped Barbados from their list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes and added another Caribbean island, Dominica, to the list, the EU's council of member states confirmed Monday. The Europa building in Brussels, which houses the European Union's council of member states. While announcing changes in the EU's list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, the council said that Turkey risked being placed on the list when it is reassessed in October. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) The council also said that if Turkey doesn't meet a number of requirements pertaining to sharing tax information with EU countries, it risks being...

