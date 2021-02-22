Allergan Patents Spared From PTAB Review In Settlement

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said it won't review six Allergan patents covering the company's injectable skin filler Juvederm, despite expressing skepticism toward them, after Allergan announced it has inked a licensing agreement with the low-cost rival challenging the patents. The patent board announced Friday that it would be closing its review of the Allergan patents, which Prollenium US Inc. had challenged after AbbVie Inc.'s Allergan lodged two infringement suits against it in 2019 and 2020 in Delaware federal court. The companies on Friday also agreed to end those suits, and U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly signed off on the settlement on...

