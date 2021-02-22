What CFTC Reporting Changes Mean For Pool Operators

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- After the global financial crisis, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission launched new regulatory reporting requirements for commodity pool operators: Form CPO-PQR. It is now pivoting away from those requirements, stating that much of the information cannot be used for its intended purpose, or can be found elsewhere in a more reliable format and in a more timely fashion. The revised CPO-PQR will be in effect for the first-quarter reporting period, due May 30. But right now you should be focused on the date March 31, when the National Futures Association's new Form PQR is to be filed, for the reporting...

