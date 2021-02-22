Consumer Activists Call For FTC Probe Of Grocery Industry

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- A consumer advocacy group has called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate potentially "anticompetitive practices" within the grocery industry that the group says have affected shoppers' choice at grocery stores and impacted consumers' health. In a Friday letter, the Center for Science in the Public Interest specifically asked the FTC to look into the "cozy contractual arrangements" that were allegedly in place between grocery retailers and food brands. The group said grocery stores have been letting some brands control "critical retail decisions" and get information on their competitors — which has allowed brands to influence choices for shoppers and "undermine...

