Split Fed. Circ. Revives SynQor's Converter Patent

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday overturned the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling that struck down claims of a SynQor Inc. power converter patent for being obvious, with the majority finding that the board's earlier decisions involving the same prior art precluded that holding. In a precedential split decision, the majority of a three-judge panel vacated the PTAB's decision finding that several claims in SynQor's patent were invalid as obvious in inter partes reexamination, which had been requested by rival Vicor Corp. amid the companies' patent fight. The PTAB had ruled that an ordinarily skilled person would have been motivated to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS