NLRB OKs Regional Director's Order Tossing Labor Complaint

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board said regional directors can withdraw labor complaints without its review if they do so before a hearing on the matter, backing a regional director's decision to toss a metal company's summary judgment bid in an unfair labor practice case. Regional director M. Kathleen McKinney properly determined that steel manufacturer AM/NS Calvert LLC couldn't proceed with its motion for summary judgment filed on Jan. 21, even though McKinney withdrew the complaint on Jan. 28 without the board's review of her decision, the board said Friday. "The regional director has the prosecutorial discretion to withdraw a complaint [of...

