DOJ Antitrust Alum Rejoins O'Melveny As Partner

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- A former member of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division front office rejoined O'Melveny & Myers LLP's Washington, D.C., office Monday, bringing with her leadership experience helping steer the DOJ's overhaul of merger reviews and its development of a never-before-used arbitration process for deal challenges. Julia Schiller rejoined O'Melveny as a partner after three and a half years as counsel to the assistant attorney general for antitrust, coming back to the firm she left in 2017 as a counsel, which has been her only private practice home since graduating law school in 2007. Back at O'Melveny, the firm said Monday...

