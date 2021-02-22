Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NLRB Says Ore. Distiller Illegally Refused To Rehire Strikers

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- An Oregon distiller illegally refused to rehire workers who went on strike after it walked away from talks with a Teamsters local, a National Labor Relations Board official claimed in a federal lawsuit seeking to make the company offer the workers their jobs back and resume negotiations.

In a petition for a preliminary injunction filed in Oregon federal court Friday, NLRB Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks accused Hood River Distillers Inc. of prematurely walking away from the bargaining table with Teamsters Local 670 and implementing an offer that stopped contributions to a union health plan and restricted the union's access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!