NLRB Says Ore. Distiller Illegally Refused To Rehire Strikers

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- An Oregon distiller illegally refused to rehire workers who went on strike after it walked away from talks with a Teamsters local, a National Labor Relations Board official claimed in a federal lawsuit seeking to make the company offer the workers their jobs back and resume negotiations. In a petition for a preliminary injunction filed in Oregon federal court Friday, NLRB Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks accused Hood River Distillers Inc. of prematurely walking away from the bargaining table with Teamsters Local 670 and implementing an offer that stopped contributions to a union health plan and restricted the union's access...

