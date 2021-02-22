Retiring Calif. Federal Judge To Give Biden Another Opening

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips plans to retire next year after presiding in California's Central District for more than two decades, opening an 18th seat on the Golden State's federal bench that President Joe Biden could fill. Over the weekend, the federal judiciary announced Judge Phillips' plan to retire on Feb. 14, 2022, her 65th birthday and the first day she is eligible to retire as a federal judge and receive full benefits, according to the judiciary's website. Although she won't leave her seat for a year, her announcement allows Biden and California's Democratic senators to nominate and confirm a...

