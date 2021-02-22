SD Pot Advocates Pitch Compromise Medical Marijuana Bill

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- South Dakota cannabis advocates announced on Monday that they were pitching new legislation that would implement voter-approved medical marijuana and provide legal protections for patients sooner than the bill currently backed by the state's governor. In a press conference, representatives for New Approach South Dakota and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws framed the proposed bill as a regrettable but necessary compromise to realize reform that nearly 70% of voters approved last November. "By offering this compromise, we are making major concessions," Melissa Mentele, director of New Approach South Dakota, said. "We are agreeing to a delay that will make medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS