Biden Pick For Treasury Deputy Vows Focus On Virus Relief

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to become the U.S. Department of the Treasury's second-in-command told Senate lawmakers Tuesday that if confirmed, he would help focus the department's efforts on providing economic relief to Americans suffering during the coronavirus pandemic. Adewale O. Adeyemo said that if confirmed by the Senate to become the next deputy Treasury secretary, he would help the department in aiding "those harmed by the public health crisis, especially those disproportionately impacted, low-income Americans and communities of color." That pledge seemed to meet with approval from Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who said the tax panel plans to focus...

