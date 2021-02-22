Va. Corrections Dept. Can't Escape Body Scan Sex-Bias Suit

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Monday said the state's corrections department must face a sex discrimination suit from a dental hygienist fired for suspicion of carrying contraband after her menstrual products were flagged in prison body scans. U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen denied most of the Virginia Department of Corrections' dismissal bid, saying Joyce Flores had sufficient circumstantial evidence to pursue her Title VII discrimination claim. The dispute arose after authorities allegedly fired Flores based on varying scans at the Augusta Correctional Center despite finding no other evidence of prohibited items. "This leads the court to conclude, under the facts as...

