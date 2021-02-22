EPA Takes Action To Address PFAS In Drinking Water

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday moved forward with two measures to address PFAS chemicals, including a determination to develop drinking water regulations on two of the substances. That determination means that the agency will now move forward with the development of drinking water regulations for perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, under the Clean Water Act. Those substances are two of thousands of per- and polyfluoroalkyl — aka PFAS — chemicals, which are referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their longevity in the human body and the environment. In addition to advancing regulatory determinations that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS