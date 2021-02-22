Kroger Latest Victim In Software Vendor Data Breach

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Data belonging to customers of The Kroger Co.'s pharmacy and money services businesses may have been exposed in a recent breach at file-sharing software vendor Accellion, the retailer said, becoming the latest company to disclose that it was impacted by a sprawling cyberattack that has also affected Jones Day. In a Friday press release, Kroger said customers at its Kroger Health and Kroger Money Services businesses were affected by the breach, in which a cyberattacker is believed to have exposed a flaw in Accellion's software to access data held by the company's many clients, including the law firm Jones Day, the...

