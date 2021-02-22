Brookfield Lobs Takeover Bid Valuing Inter Pipeline At $5.6B

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on Monday launched a takeover offer valuing Canadian energy infrastructure firm Inter Pipeline at roughly CA$7.08 billion ($5.62 billion), a move that comes less than two weeks after Inter Pipeline revealed it had rejected multiple advances from BIP. Under the terms of the proposal from McCarthy Tétrault-led Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Inter Pipeline Ltd. shareholders have the right to receive either CA$16.50 per share in cash, 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. Class A exchangeable share, or a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement. Inter Pipeline is advised by Burnet Duckworth and Dentons Canada....

