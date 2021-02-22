AG Nominee Garland Supports Pot Prosecution Pullback

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- During his confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland on Monday signaled his support for pulling back on marijuana prosecutions for both individuals and state-legal businesses. Under questioning from Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Judge Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee should he take the post at the top of the country's law enforcement, he would support diverting U.S. Department of Justice resources from prosecuting state-legal marijuana businesses and individuals facing drug charges over marijuana possession. Asking a question that many in the marijuana industry have been wondering about since Judge Garland was nominated, Booker...

