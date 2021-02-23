UK Weighs Artificial Intelligence Training For Regulators

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 6:09 PM GMT) -- Britain's data watchdog is considering whether to introduce a training course to help regulators learn about the uses and perils of artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more prevalent in the finance sector. A parliamentary report has called for the Information Commissioner's Office to develop a course for regulators to ensure that their staff understand how AI works and how it should be supervised. The technology performs tasks usually done by humans, such as mining data. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has responded to the report, published by the House of Lords Liaison Committee in December. DCMS said on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS