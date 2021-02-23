Over 50 Sentenced For UK COVID-19 Scams, Say Bankers

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 4:39 PM GMT) -- More than 50 people have been sentenced for their role in fraud and scams linked to COVID-19 that could have netted nearly £20 million ($28 million) for criminals if undetected, the UK banking industry's trade body said on Tuesday. Over the past year, the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit — or DCPCU — a joint Metropolitan and City of London Police unit which targets organized crime gangs responsible for fraud, has cracked down on criminals seeking to cash in on the virus crisis, said UK Finance. The police unit also tackled other scams, such as check fraud, which involves criminals...

