The Leadership Dilemma Law Firms Face Amid COVID-19

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 11:41 AM EST) -- DLA Piper announced this month that it has extended the term of its global CEO and Managing Partner Simon Levine, who was set to be term-limited out in 2022, by two years in a bid to provide "surety" for the firm and its clients in uncertain times. The decision comes as law firms across the industry grapple with difficult decisions about whether to keep leaders on longer or to implement a transition amid a pandemic. Law360 Pulse This article is part of Law360's newest offering covering the business of law. Learn more about Law360 Pulse here. A transition can create turmoil...

