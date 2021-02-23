FCA Warns Insurers To Rebuild Trust Over Pricing

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 5:31 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday warned insurers they should rebuild consumer trust in the sector, as the watchdog gears up to publish its anticipated fix for unfair insurance pricing practices. Sheldon Mills, the FCA's executive director of consumers and competition, told the Association of British Insurers' annual conference that customers should be able to trust their insurer is offering them competitive prices. The watchdog will publish in the second quarter of the year its final report on so-called dual pricing — a common practice in the U.K. whereby an insurer will hike prices every year for long-term customers in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS