Employer Must Pay Atty $204K For Secret Wage Settlement

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Monday upheld a trial court's bench verdict requiring a motel worker's employer to pay $203,948 in damages for bypassing the worker's lawyer in order to obtain a settlement through deceitful means. In an unpublished opinion, a two-judge California Court of Appeal panel for the Second District affirmed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William D. Stewart's holding that lawyer Shin P. Yang successfully proved that his former client William Hang's employers had interfered with his contractual relationship with Hang by coercing him to sign a secret, independent settlement agreement, written in a language Hang did not fully...

