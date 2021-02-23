Fed. Circ. Backs Finding Of No Confusion In Insurer TM Row

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rightly tossed insurance company CDOC Inc.'s challenge to another insurer's applied-for marks and designs, backing the board's finding that significant evidence showed dissimilarity between the two companies' marks. A three-judge panel affirmed the TTAB's dismissal of CDOC's opposition to Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company's registration of a set of trademarks and designs, which CDOC said could be confused with CDOC's own registered trademark. The panel said that "the board's finding that the marks are dissimilar is supported by substantial evidence," adding that the board reasonably determined that certain elements...

