Reps. Want To Add Lower Court Judges, But Divided On How

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A House hearing Wednesday showcased bipartisan interest in boosting the number of federal judges on busy lower courts, but also illustrated potential snags, from partisan fights over timing to the thorny question of adding appellate seats, especially in the Ninth Circuit. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee convened the hearing with district judges and law professors to galvanize support for a comprehensive bill that would add judgeships to overburdened courts, a goal that has eluded Congress for 30 years despite interest on both sides of the aisle. The judiciary is expected to give lawmakers new recommendations next month, an update that...

