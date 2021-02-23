SEC Bars Ex-KPMG Auditors Over College's Tax Problem

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended two former KPMG auditors from practicing after they helped a now-defunct New York college file fraudulent auditing statements that concealed its failure to pay employment taxes, the commission announced Tuesday. The auditors, former KPMG partner Christopher Stanley and former senior manager Jennifer Stewart, approved and authorized an unmodified audit opinion on the College of New Rochelle's fiscal year 2015 financial statements despite failing to complete critical audit steps, the SEC said in a news release. The college started facing financial difficulties in 2013 due to declining enrollment, the SEC said. During 2015, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS