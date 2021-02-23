Dr. Green Relief Seeks $100K Judgment Against Pot Co.

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- Online medical marijuana referral provider Dr. Green Relief has asked a federal court for a $100,000 default judgment and permanent injunction against a competitor it accused of lifting its name and logo and fraudulently applying for a federal trademark on the allegedly stolen brand. Green Medical Marketing LLC, which does business under the brand Dr. Green Relief, said in a Monday motion that despite being properly served with the summons and complaint, Michael A. Snavely of Las Vegas has refused to answer or defend himself in the action. The court entered a default for Snavely, who offers referrals under the name...

