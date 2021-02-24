Judiciary Wants More Money For Security, Videoconferencing

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Enhanced security in the nation's courthouses and additional capacity for videoconferencing in the continued era of COVID-19 are some of the components in the judiciary's $8.1 billion budgetary request for the upcoming fiscal year, a proposed 5.2% increase. The judiciary's budget request includes $18.1 million to fund additional court security. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Even once the pandemic is contained and other departments in the federal government return to normal, the federal judiciary will still need to contend with a massive backlog of cases and a potential increase in bankruptcy filings, said Roslynn R. Mauskopf, director of the Administrative Office of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS