PBGC Hires Ex-AIG Atty For General Counsel Seat

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., the federal agency that insures struggling pension plans, announced Tuesday that it has tapped a former AIG in-house lawyer as its next general counsel. Russell Dempsey joins the PBGC from American International Group Inc., where he worked in Houston as associate general counsel for 4 ½ years. He replaces Judith Starr, who spent nearly 15 years with the agency before she left in January 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. "It is my pleasure to welcome Russ to the PBGC team as our new General Counsel," PBGC director Gordon Hartogensis said in a statement. "His leadership and expertise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS