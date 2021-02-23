Biden Sued By Oil And Gas Developer Over Stalled Permits

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Continental Resources Inc. sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday, accusing the Biden administration of taking too long to act on 50 applications for oil and gas drilling, arguing the delays are improper and will interfere with the company's construction schedule. The company said that, normally, the applications the company submitted for exploration in North Dakota would have been approved before the Biden administration's term began. But, software problems at the Bureau of Land Management delayed the process and the applications are now stalled after the Biden administration restricted how many officials had the authority to act on them,...

