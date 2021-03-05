Firms Leveraging Climate Change Know-How To Win Clients

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:47 AM EST) -- Law firms are vying to establish themselves as experts on how climate change impacts an ever-expanding array of client interests, putting new spotlights on the work of environmental and energy lawyers that are teaming with disparate practice groups to deliver holistic climate advice. Firms are marketing cohesive climate groups capable of guiding clients through the ever-increasing areas of practice touched by climate change, including mergers and acquisitions, tax regulation and securities. It's a push that's been building for a few years, and the election of President Joe Biden accelerated and amplified the opportunities for law firms to go beyond the traditional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS