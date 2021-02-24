Pa. GOP Sens. Say No Place For Greens In Fracking Ban Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- Republican state senators in Pennsylvania on Tuesday urged a federal judge to block an environmental group from intervening in their case seeking to strike down the Delaware River Basin Commission's 11-year ban on fracking. Delaware Riverkeeper Network, or DRN, is seeking to join the case, saying the ban is relevant to its stated mission to "protect, preserve and enhance" the Delaware River. But the senators and Damascus Township, which is also challenging the ban, say the commission already adequately represents whatever interest the green group may have. "At its core, DRN's motion is predicated on its policy interest in the Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS