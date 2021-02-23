Investment Firm M31 Capital Preps Bitcoin Hedge Fund

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Investment firm M31 Capital on Tuesday filed documents for a new hedge fund focused on bitcoin, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The fund, called M31 Capital Bitcoin Access Fund LP, will accept minimum investments of $10,000, and will allow participation from nonaccredited investors, according to the regulatory filing. The fund is incorporated in Delaware and lists Riviera Beach, Florida, as its principal place of business. M31 Capital Management LLC is an investor focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain-related assets, according to its website. It has a presence in New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Seoul. The company also launched a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS