Judge Won't Block Two Ind. Hemp Laws For CBD Cos.

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge has denied a bid to block a pair of state laws restricting the sale and distribution of smokable hemp, saying the laws were not preempted by the federal farm bill that legalized the crop. In a decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker wrote that the Hoosier hemp purveyors who brought the suit were unlikely to succeed on their claims that the Indiana statutes restricting hemp bud and hemp flower violated federal lawmakers' intent. Judge Barker wrote that the Seventh Circuit, in considering the hemp sellers' claims last year, did not agree that the Indiana laws...

