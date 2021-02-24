Blackjewel Ordered To Remediate Ky. Coal Mine Violations

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Coal miner Blackjewel LLC must move forward to remediate potentially dangerous conditions at one of its Kentucky mines despite that state's failure to show that hazards to the environment and human health are imminent, a West Virginia bankruptcy judge said Wednesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin A. Khan made the order during an emergency hearing that stems from a discovery by Kentucky officials in January that sedimentation ponds at one of the company's mines were full and could breach at any time, which the state's Energy and Environment Cabinet said poses a significant threat to the environment and to residents downstream from...

