EU Watchdog Wants Zero-Commission Probe After GameStop

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 3:47 PM GMT) -- Commission-free trading should be scrutinized following the extreme volatility of stock in GameStop driven by a surge in trading using social media, according to the head of the European Union's markets regulator. Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority, took aim on Tuesday at a move toward allowing investors to trade stocks for free. He told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee that low-cost or no-cost trading can create less transparency for investors. "The phenomenon of zero-commission trading needs to be looked at in more detail," Maijoor told lawmakers. He was speaking after trading in shares of the Texan video games...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS