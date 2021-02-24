Lloyds Profits Crash As £379M Set Aside For Regulatory Costs

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 1:47 PM GMT) -- Lloyds Bank reported a 73% slump in its pre-tax profits on Wednesday, after the lender set aside £379 million ($536 million) for legal and regulatory costs including historical fraud at a subsidiary that targeted small business owners. Lloyds Banking Group PLC recorded a pre-tax profit of £1.2 billion for the year ending December 2020, down from the £4.4 billion in 2019. The group said the sharp fall in profits was "significantly due" to the pandemic lockdowns that forced it to set aside £4.2 billion — a massive rise on the £1.3 billion in 2019 — to cover loans that it expected...

