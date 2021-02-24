Climate Could Make Catastrophes Uninsurable, Fitch Warns

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 2:30 PM GMT) -- The rising cost of natural catastrophes as a result of climate change could mean that insurers will eventually start to withdraw from the market, leaving governments to pick up the cost arising from storms and droughts, a credit ratings agency has warned. Fitch Ratings said that losses to the insurance sector arising from natural catastrophes have risen significantly and that such threats might eventually become "uninsurable." The average cost to the insurance industry of catastrophe claims linked to weather has soared from $9.6 billion in 1985 to $80.8 billion last year, according to industry giant Swiss Re. Fitch said on Monday...

