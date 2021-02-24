MPs Launch Probe Into Pension Freedom Advice

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 12:50 PM GMT) -- Senior MPs have launched an investigation into retirement savings advice, part of a broad review of pensions freedom reforms introduced six years ago. Parliament's Work and Pensions Committee said on Tuesday that it will look into the advice and guidance that is available to long-term savers as they approach retirement and how they can avoid "bad outcomes." The committee is looking at the impact of pension freedom rules, which were introduced in 2015. The reforms mean that Britons can now have access to their retirement pots from the age of 55, as a lump sum withdrawal or as flexible income....

