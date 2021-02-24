Insurers Say EU Cyber Rules For Finance 'Too Prescriptive'

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 3:53 PM GMT) -- Insurers said Wednesday that new European legislation that will require financial services companies to introduce new safeguards against cyberattack are too prescriptive to be applied broadly across the sector. Brussels-based lobby Insurance Europe said officials should rethink not only the scope, but also the planned implementation period of the Digital Operational Resilience Act, also known as DORA. The European Commission published the draft rules of the act in September and opened a consultation, which will run until April 21. The new legislation was introduced to ensure financial services companies have taken adequate steps to protect their IT systems from a cyberattack....

