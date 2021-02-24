UK Cos. Warned To Accelerate Ethnic Diversity, Climate Steps

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 5:31 PM GMT) -- An investment managers' trade group said on Wednesday it will ramp up its plans to name and shame companies that are failing to step up boardroom diversity and action on climate change in 2021. The Investment Association, which has 250 members with $11 trillion in assets under management, said it is toughening its expectations on diversity on boards, climate change and executive pay in the coming financial reporting season. It will slap companies with so-called amber-top warnings — the second highest warning rating — if they do not disclose the ethnic make-up of their boards or provide a credible plan for adding at...

