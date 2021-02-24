Cahill Gordon, Paul Weiss Shape $12B ICON-PRA Health Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:56 AM EST) -- Irish pharmaceutical services company ICON PLC has agreed to buy North Carolina-headquartered clinical development researcher PRA Health Sciences Inc. for roughly $12 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal stitched together by respective legal advisers Cahill Gordon and Paul Weiss. The deal stands to create a premier provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialization services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations, according to a statement. PRA's mobile and connected health platforms and data offerings will complement ICON's global clinical research division, called the Accellacare site network. Steve Cutler,...

