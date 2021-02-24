CBP Can't Block Parts Imports, Hemp Machinery Co. Says

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Washington state company that makes machinery used to harvest hemp has filed a federal suit in Seattle accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection of "playing games" at the border and making inconsistent decisions about whether to let the manufacturer import machine components. In the Tuesday complaint, Keirton USA Inc., which makes a tool called Twister Trimmer for harvesting hemp, hops and other crops, claimed the federal agency told the company in January that its agents were "unable to make an admissibility determination" about whether to let Keirton import the device's components from Canada. Keirton said that CBP has routinely greenlighted admission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS