Coke Hires Constitutional Expert For Transfer Pricing Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:55 AM EST) -- Coca-Cola has hired Laurence H. Tribe, a Harvard professor and noted expert in constitutional law, to represent the company in its transfer pricing dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, the company announced Wednesday. Tribe, who has taught at the Harvard Law School for over 50 years and argued 37 cases in the U.S. Supreme Court, is considered the preeminent constitutional scholar in the country, according to the company's press release. In a financial filing earlier this month, Coke said it believes the IRS' retroactive assessment of tax liability is unconstitutional. The company has said it plans to raise the constitutional argument in challenging...

