Pabst Wants Out Of $4.8M Baltimore Superfund Cleanup Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- Pabst Brewing Co. LLC is urging a Maryland federal court to give it a quick exit from a $4.8 million suit alleging it and other brewing companies are responsible for cleanup costs at a Baltimore County superfund site, saying it does not have enough connections to the state for the court to have jurisdiction. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, the beer company said that 68th Street Site Work Group's complaint wrongly claims that Pabst is a successor to several companies that worked on the site, and fails to link any of Pabst's actual conduct to the state. In the...

