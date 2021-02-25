Robinhood Drama Puts Trade Settlement Time In The Spotlight

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The stock trading war that led Robinhood Markets Inc. to restrict purchases of GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks last month has rapidly renewed interest in shortening trade settlement times, to the apparent delight of the embattled online trading platform. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which provides clearing and settlement services for U.S. stocks, released a report Wednesday calling for the settlement cycle on securities trades to be reduced from two days to one, arguing that the move would drive down costs, reduce market risks and lower margin requirements. Murray Pozmanter, head of the DTCC's clearing agency services, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS