Medtronic Recalls Stent System After Trial Patient Death

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said that Medtronic is voluntarily issuing a global recall of a model of unused thoracic stent graft systems following the death of a patient during a clinical trial, telling doctors to immediately stop using the device. According to the FDA, Medtronic initiated the recall in response to recent information from a clinical trial for its Valiant Navion thoracic stent graft system that indicated that three patients had fractures in their stents. There were two blood leaks and one patient death, according to the recall notice. The patient's death was reported on Dec. 21...

