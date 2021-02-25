W.Va. Gov. Considers Sales Tax Rise With Income Tax Repeal

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- West Virginia's governor is considering raising the state sales tax by as much as 1.9 percentage points to help pay for his proposed income tax repeal, he said during a virtual town hall. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said that he would raise the state's 6% sales tax between 1.5 and 1.9 percentage points to pay for his proposal to repeal the state income tax, during the virtual town hall Wednesday. The governor had proposed a 1.5 percentage point sales tax hike during his State of the State address. "When you look at this whole bit of work, it all totals in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS