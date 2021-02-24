Fla. Court Says School Tax Increase Illegally Left Out Charters

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a 2018 Palm Beach County referendum that approved a property tax increase to fund non-charter schools violates a state law requiring that students in charter schools receive the same funding as their peers in public schools. In an en banc decision, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal said the school board could not exclude charter schools from the extra funding provided by the referendum, which approved an increase in the millage rate to fund school safety equipment; additional school police officers and mental health professionals; more art, music, physical education and career program teachers;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS